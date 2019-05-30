Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Martin, Benjamin C., 26, of Absecon, was arrested on May 8 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Peeler, Keith W., 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 8 and charged with theft-shopping.
Stackhouse, Patrick D., 42, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 10 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Harvey, Anyae S., 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested on May 10 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Harper, Jabril Z., 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 11 and charged with driving under the influence.
Tucker, Laqua, 41, of Atlantic City, was arrested on May 11 and charged with receiving stolen property and taking vehicle without owner's consent.
Forrest, Thopolus, 38, of Ventnor, was arrested on May 12 and charged with possession of weapons for unlawful purpose.
Nagbe, Victor E., 24, of Egg Harbor Twp., was arrested on May 12 and charged with driving under the influence.
Carey, Andrew J., 49, was arrested on May 13 and charged with resisting arrest.
Hicks, Clarissa I., 37, of Atlantic City, was arrested on May 13 and charged with theft of movable property.
Priester, Kiki C., 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested on May 13 and charged with arrest on warrant and driving while license was suspended.
Smith, Diana J., 30, of Mays Landing, was arrested on May 14 and charged with forgery and theft of services.