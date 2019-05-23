Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Fundenberg, Kasson H., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 1 and charged with arrest on warrant and possession of marijuana.
Ricardo, Reyes, 39, of Tuckerton, was arrested on May 1 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Figaro, Tevin M., 20, of Millville, was arrested on May 1 and charged with arrest on warrant and possession of cocaine/heroin.
Dudley, Samad J., 18, of Galloway, was arrested on May 2 and charged with distributing drugs on school property, eluding by flight, eluding police with motor vehicle, possession of cocaine/heroin, possession of firearms, possession with intent to distribute heroin/cocaine (less than ½ ounce), unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun).
Matthews, Kori L., 40, of Atlantic City, was arrested on May 3.
Sample, Avery, 63, of Trenton was arrested on May 3 and charged with driving while license was suspended.
Hines, Michael G., 37, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 3 and charged with lewdness.
Hines, Nassaun, 33, of Newark, was arrested on May 4 and charged with obstruction of justice.
McKinley, Harold, 34, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on May 4 and charged with arrest on warrant and possession of cocaine/heroin.
Nammour, Ramy O., 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 4 and charged with certain persons (convicted felon), failure to signal, improper use of left lane, no REG/DL/INS card in possession, overdue inspection, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of weapons.
Ebanks, Orlando S., 39, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on May 4 and charged with speeding (radar enforcement).
Thompson, Edward A., 36, of Northfield, was arrested on May 6 and charged with arrest on warrant and theft shoplifting.
Handy, Dominque N., 27, Pleasantville, was arrested on May 7 and charged with distributing drugs on public property, possession of cocaine/heroin, possession with intent of distribution of heroin/cocaine (less than ½ ounce).
Berry-Ford, Taj M., 24, of Mays Landing, was arrested on May 7 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Dugan, Samir L., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 7 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Kelly, Jabrail K., 20, of Somers Point, was arrested on May 7 and charged with arrest on warrant.