Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Ishmail Irizarry, 31, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 3 and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Turnisha Ellis, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 4 and charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children (neglect/abuse), possession of weapons unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapons.
Jeffrey Brooks, 38, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 4 and charged with possession of cocaine/heroin, use or possession with intent to use (drug paraphernalia).
Patrick Trotter, 30, of Charlotte, NC, was arrested April 4 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Jermaine Collins, 42, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 4 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Kyrie Fundenberg, 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 5 and charged with aggravated assault.
Troy Aikens Jr., 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 5 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Anthony Madera, 20, of Northfield, was arrested April 5 and charged with eluding by flight, possession or distribution of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Tyrone Dupont, 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 7 and charged with arrest on warrant.
Darrien Peyton Jr., 37, of Williamstown, was arrested April 7 and charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice.
Javanni Horton 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 7 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapons unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapons.
Amanda Bloch, 34 of Pleasantville, was arrested April 8 and charged with theft-shoplifting.
Ameryss Covin, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 9 and charged with aggravated assault.