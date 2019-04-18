SOMERS POINT — Taking Pride in the Point by working as a team, the Green Thumb Garden Club thanks its members and volunteers from the Somers Point-Community First group who helped ferry and spread seasoned crushed shells on the paths between the raised vegetable beds behind the Somers Mansion. The garden club shares its bounty with the Ecumenical Food Pantry at Grace Lutheran Church as it ripens.
Pride in the Point team adds shells to garden paths
