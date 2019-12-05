EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP— The young dancers at Encore Performing Arts Center received a one of a kind opportunity to take a master class from Desmond Richardson, an acclaimed dancer and an esteemed performer in the national concert dance and American theater community, Nov. 22.
“I just really wanted to offer an opportunity for my dancers to experience someone of his caliber,” said Ashley Tabano, the director and sole proprietor of Encore.
Richardson was the first African-American principal dancer of American Ballet Theatre according to his biography posted to the Complexions Contemporary Ballet, of which he is the co-founder and co-artistic director.
He has also worked in television, film and video in the United States and abroad, performing with notable artists such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Aretha Franklin, En Vogue and Madonna, according to his teaching bio on the Broadway Dance Center’s website.
Richardson taught a modern ballet class for students aged seven to 11 and for a group of students 12 and older. Tabano said the class was also open to alumni and students from other dance studios in the area.
“They loved it. It was definitely intense,” Tabano said. “They did some floor bar and some strength warm ups and even my younger kids came out and said ‘that was awesome. I wish we could do it again,’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.