 Rabbi Jonathan Kremer / PROVIDED

On Wednesday, May 1, more than 140 people convened at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Atlantic City for an interfaith prayer service in response to the most recent attacks on houses of worship around the world. The service was led by Rabbi Jonathan Kremer of Shirat Hayam in Ventnor. Dr. Muhammad Ruhul Amin of Masjid Al-Hera, in Atlantic City, expressed the general sentiment of all the speakers, “We respect each other. We can build peace together.”

