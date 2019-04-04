This week, I wanted to discuss buying real estate in an IRA. This question comes up a few times a year, and there can be many issues with owning real estate in an IRA. I wanted to review some of potential pitfalls and stress the importance of considering all of your options while consulting with your tax adviser and financial adviser.
So, can you buy real estate in an IRA? Yes. Should you? I would advise against it. I don't think that buying real estate in your IRA is a good idea.
First, why would you want to buy it in your IRA? Most people have larger IRA balances and the thought of being able to use that money to buy a second property, rental property, etc. is appealing to many.
So then what’s the problem? Why shouldn’t you do it? First, you could lose all the tax benefits to owning real estate.
1. You can’t deduct the property taxes: Unlike your home or a rental property held in your name, you cannot deduct the taxes on your property inside the IRA.
2. You can’t deduct the mortgage interest: Same as above. This is normally deductible but isn’t inside an IRA.
3. You can’t depreciate the property: These items alone could end up costing you thousands of dollars each year!
The second set of problems is known as prohibited transactions.
1. You and your family cannot occupy the property.
2. You can’t rent it out. It’s not to say it can’t be rented, but you can’t rent it out since you don’t own it (the IRA does). A property manager must rent it out for you, and that adds to the expense.
3. All of the expenses, repairs and improvements must be paid out of the funds inside the IRA. Need a new roof? Need to fix a leak? All of the funds needed to maintain the property must come from the IRA and not from you personally.
And you thought the tax benefit reasons where bad! Now we move on to the third problem.
If you need a mortgage for part of the property you better ask the bank in advance. Very few banks will lend on a property in an IRA. Even if you can find a bank willing to lend to you, then if you sell the property and it has a mortgage, you may trigger UBTI (Unrelated Business Taxable Income). UBTI is a tax on something that would otherwise normally be nontaxable except that since the income is derived due to something other than what was intended.
Any violation of any of these rules and the entire IRA is deemed to be a full distribution and is subject to ordinary income tax. Worse, if you are under 59½ then you have to add in the 10% penalty! Imagine having normal income of $75,000 per year and suddenly getting a 1099 at the end of the year for $1,000,000 because your IRA was deemed a distribution. In New Jersey, that’s $370,000 federal tax and over $90,000 for New Jersey and don’t forget another $100,000 if you’re under 59½! That could potentially mean a tax of over $560,000!! This is why I believe you should never buy real estate in your IRA. Of course, you should consider all options on their own.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is president and founder of Reich Asset Management.
