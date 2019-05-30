The Office of Sustainability and Go Green Galloway are partnering to revitalize the Galloway Township Green Business Recognition Program, aimed at recognizing local businesses for their “green” eco-minded practices. After careful review, two Galloway Township businesses – Celina’s Café and Tony Beef – were recognized for their sustainable practices by the Mayor and Council on May 14th, 2019. Each received a certificate of recognition, a designating window cling, and celebration via various media including the Township Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GallowayTownship/ , the Go Green Galloway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GoGreenGalloway/, GTV Channel 97 and the municipal digital signboard. These two awards will hopefully be the first of many in Galloway.
The Green Business Recognition Committee has just begun this process of “saying hello” around town, distributing the Galloway Township Green Business Assessment (which can be found online at www.gtnj.org), explaining program guidelines to potential candidates and conducting interviews. The Green Business Assessment is a checklist of 70 sustainable practices, and when 35 or more are marked as achieved, the applicant may qualify for recognition as a GALLOWAY GREEN BUSINESS. Categories for consideration include recycling, purchasing, energy efficiency, water conservation, stormwater management, waste prevention, landscaping and transportation/air quality. Applicants must be able to substantiate their claims upon further review by the Committee.
Here are some reasons why these businesses earned the GALLOWAY GREEN BUSINESS recognition:
TONY BEEF restaurant; Recycles cardboard, allowable plastic containers, kitchen grease and oils per state and local laws; submitted a 2018 Recycling Tonnage Report to Galloway Township; purchases 100% recycled paper products such as their napkins; they purchase beef, fruits and vegetables locally to reduce food transportation costs and related emissions; installed programmable thermostats to control heating and cooling; installed low-flow water conserving toilets; purchased Energy Star equipment and appliances; uses order kiosks with touch screens; offers paper bags- no plastic bags-to customers; offers biodegradable, compostable and/or recyclable take-out containers; eliminated any/all Styrofoam packaging; minimizes food waste by making in-house ketchups as well as onion and bacon jams.
CELINA’s MULBERRY MARKET & GRILLE CAFÉ: Recycles office ink/toner cartridges at Staples and Copiers Plus; offers paper straws-not plastic, and water only upon request; purchases fair trade items like their assorted teas; buys in bulk to reduce excess packaging whenever possible; replaced incandescent and/or fluorescent bulbs with energy efficient LED bulbs and devices; uses marketing materials that require no envelope as well as paperless advertising via social media; uses reusable rather than disposable dishware, drinkware and flatware; uses cloth napkins and tablecloths that can be laundered and reused; installed reminder signs in restrooms to conserve water; changed window cleaning schedule to “as needed”; reduces packaging waste with refillable items like soap dispensers and condiment containers; reduces food waste by giving leftovers to an employee with a beloved pet pig.
Go Green Galloway thanks and congratulates Tony Beef and Celina’s for being open to the discussion and willing to take action. We look forward to many more businesses joining in!