Friday, June 21, was the summer solstice, the first day of summer. This marked the longest day of the year and when the sun reaches its highest position in the sky.
On this day, the sun reached its northernmost rising position and its northernmost setting position. Now through Dec. 21, the days start to get shorter until we reach the winter solstice and the cycle starts over again.
We all know that during the summer, the sun travels higher in the sky; bringing warmer months and longer days. During winter, the sun travels across the sky at a lower angle, giving us colder months and shorter days. What may not be as noticeable is that where the sun rises and sets changes slightly every day. At the summer solstice, the sun rose at the same spot for several days, then the sun reversed its direction and is heading a little more south each day until we reach the winter solstice. At that point, the sun will rise in the same position for a few days, reverse its direction and then start to rise a little more north each day until the summer solstice. This movement is also true for where the sun sets.
The time when the sun stops its northern or southern migration was given the name “solstice,” which literally means “sun stands still.” At the mid point of earth’s journey between the solstices, March for spring and September for fall, the earth experiences an equal amount of daylight and nighttime hours. This period is called the “equinox” meaning “equal night.”
Of course, the sun isn’t doing the moving. The change of position is due to the earth’s 23.4-degree tilt. As the earth revolves around the sun, the angle of the earth changes our position in relation to where we see the sun as it rises and sets.
If the earth’s poles were perpendicular to the sun, meaning no tilt, we wouldn’t experience any change in the seasons and the sun would rise and set at the same spot everyday.
The summer will continue to get warmer, as it takes awhile for the oceans and landmasses to heat up with the earth’s absorption of the sun’s energy.
On the day of the summer solstice the sun rose at 5:30 a.m. at 58 degrees east-northeast. It set at 8:26 p.m. at 302 degrees west-northwest. We had 14 hours and 56 minutes of daylight. Solar noon, when the sun was highest in the sky, occurred at 12:58 p.m. (daylight savings time) at an angle of 74 degrees. The earth was 94.5 million miles from the sun at that time.
I hope you noticed the solstice and are enjoying the summer; just remember that every day now is getting shorter!
