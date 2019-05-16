1955: Tom Gola had 37 rebounds against Fairfield. Little did I know that I was watching on a daily basis the greatest player statistically in NCAA history. Gola still holds the record for the most points and rebounds in the history of college basketball.
Turning back the pages to ...
1955: Captain Dick Derrickson’s Brigantine Lifeguards pulled a major surprise winning the first Resort Swim meet at the Brighton Pool in Atlantic City. Local winners included Charlie McMahon, Bob Arbergast, Tom Spillane and John Murray.
1981: The Brigantine Elks softball team won the A Division of the Brigantine Softball League, beating the A’s in the best of 5 championship series. The team members were, in order, Bart Beck, Larry Lamcken, Ron “Meat Ball” Basille, Joe “Bear” Clark, Andy “King” Simpson, Mike Branco, Don Marrandino, Bobby Ricci, Joe DiDomenico, Butch Reed, Joe Pietropolo and Craig Smith.
The first five players named above formed perhaps the most dangerous “Murderers’ Row” ever to come out of the league. Each slugger regularly jacked the ball out of the yard. The team also had an outstanding defense led by slick fielding shortstop Smith and second baseman Reed. Brigantine was the premier league in Atlantic County, with the best players from surrounding communities joining locals to play on outstanding teams.
1986: Resorts International Squash Club individual winners included Bob Bray, Chris Nordling and Fred Burwell. The league championship team included locals Tom Donahue, Bernie Hughes, Dan Daley and Ned Carrier.
1991: The Holy Spirit juggernaut football team had many former Brigantine Rams on its roster playing prominent roles. These included John Dattalo, Anthony Caravetta, Jason Delano, Kevin Burns, Shaun Cooke, Neil Hudson, Mike Hiltner and Eric Ireland. Other members of this outstanding team were Leo Hamlett, Brian Pruitt, Bill Bergman, Mike Brestle, Bill Spouse, Fred and Pete Marczyk. Mike Burns and Sam Rando assisted Coach Ed Byrnes.
1999: Tiffany Trockenbrod (Atlantic City High School) finished her outstanding college career leading the College of New Jersey to the Division 111 title with a 4-1 victory over Amherst in field hockey. The All American from Brigantine ended her career by scoring the last goal of the season, setting a school record of 37 goals.
2006: Michael Brooks won the 500 freestyle, 100 butterfly and the 100 back stroke to lead Holy Spirit to the state championship, beating Bishop Eustace for the second consecutive year.
2008: Atlantic City High School edged Holy Spirit 2-1 in the first annual Brigantine Cup played at the 24th Street complex. Ralph Busco and Ed Stoltzfus coached the Spartans.
2000: Evan Gordy and Julianne Daniels won the doubles race at the King’s Head Regatta at King of Prussia. Ed Rehill and Theresa Aaron won the father-daughter race. Sixth-grade teacher Mary Steinacker Smith and Donna Anderson took the women’s Master race.
2012: Local battery mates Maddie Taggart and Cassidy Shea led the Atlantic City High School softball team to the Cape-Atlantic championship. Claire Corbett’s outstanding defense at second base greatly contributed to a memorable season.