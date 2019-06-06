SOMERS POINT — Patriots for the Somers Mansion, members of the Somers Point Economic Development Advisory Commission, and volunteers recently joined forces to paint the historic Somers Mansion.
The fresh coat of paint to the building’s exterior marks the start of several anticipated restoration projects to the centuries-old historic landmark. Ricciardi Brothers/Benjamin Moore donated the paint and supplies, while Colagio the Painter LLC oversaw the project. Volunteers included commission Chair Greg Sykora, Donna Mohr, Walt Gregory, Glen Monroe, and Levi Fox. The Tree Man Professional Tree Services also donated a bucket truck.
Somers Mansion is a State Historic Site. As such, the Patriots of the Somers Mansion, in partnership with the city of Somers Point, have developed an agreement with the state for the restoration that states all funding for the work and care of the mansion will come from donations and fundraising events.
To date, almost $3,000 has been raised by the Patriots of the Somers Mansion through events such as the Wine Tasting and History fall fundraiser held in October 2018, and the Taste Spring at the Point event held in March. Additional restoration projects completed to date include the installation of information kiosks and landscape clean-ups.
Future restoration plans include converting the first floor into a classroom space and installing a new handicapped-accessible bathroom off the Somers Point bike path.
Patriots for the Somers Mansion is a registered nonprofit group, which is a 501(c)3, and was founded by local residents and members of the Somers Point Economic Development Advisory Commission. Refurbishment work on Somers Mansion will take place the second Saturday of each month through September.
The commission was formed to advise City Council on the condition of Somers Point’s economic development and is tasked with marketing the economic strength of the city and providing stability to existing businesses while encouraging future development.
The Somers Mansion was built between 1720 and 1726 by Richard Somers, and is the oldest existing house in Atlantic County. The mansion contains many objects of local historical interest, including a collection of textiles with local quilts and woven coverlets as well as many early samplers. The mansion is furnished as it might have been during the Somers’ era, with some pieces even used by the Somers family in the 18th century. The mansion remained in the Somers family until 1937, when it was deeded to the Atlantic County Historical Society. In 1941, it was transferred to the state of New Jersey and is a State Historic Site.
If interested in becoming a volunteer or member of the Patriots of Somers Mansion, or making a donation to Patriots of Somers Mansion please see somersmansionpatriots.org.