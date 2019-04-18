EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The members of the Egg Harbor Township Police Athletic League Enforcers Robotics Team are on a mission. The first part of their mission was realized when the squad brought home top design honors from the New Jersey FTC Robotics Challenge last month. The next part of their mission is national domination as they head to Detroit April 23-28 for the world competition.
Anakin Leatherwood, 18, of Galloway Township explained what the team has been working on since September and is now taking all their hard work, design and attention to detail and headed off to match up with more than 50 other accomplished teams from across the country for the world championship.
For the team, the point is to create the robot that will accomplish certain tasks as required. The designers have written the code and programmed the robot to perform the required tasks. There is an autonomous portion of the competition. Success here relies on the robot being able to accomplish certain prescribed challenges that all teams have to do. The next phase includes “drivers” who tell the robot what to do through a series of commands. They use bluetooth phones to accomplish the tasks.
Those commands will direct the robot to move, scoop up the items and drop them into the landing module in the center of the field. Judges time everything to determine the winners.
Leatherwood is interested in becoming a mechanical engineer and said he really enjoys the challenge of working on the robot.
Emma Savov, a student at Belhaven Middle School said what she enjoys about working with the team on the robot is that it provides a real challenge that is different than a classroom.
“This is like real world. It is working with programs and building robots. For me, it is a really good opportunity,” Savov said.
Adam Smith of Mays Landing echoed his teammate's statement and added, “It has given me a chance to really improve my skills as a programmer.”
Team member Krishna Bansal said being a part of the Enforcers has allowed him to take his programming skills to the next level.
“It is really fun to be at the competitions and be around so many like-minded people. It is a unique experience to learn about engineering and more opportunities to experience real career opportunities in engineering.” But when asked if they are also having a good time, the seriousness was over and the Enforcers said it is so much fun at the competition.
“We don’t have any battle bots or anything but it gets really intense and its really fun,” Bansal said.
Adam Wynne said he really enjoyed doing outreach as part of the team’s mission to help new robotics clubs form and get younger kids involved. One of the teams Wynne helped earlier this season went from a fledgling first year team to earning a trip to the world championships. “That is tough to do in your first year, and I feel pretty good that I was able to help them understand what they needed to do to be successful,” Wynne said.
Team members do pay a fee to join the team but according to Steve Wynne, a mentor with the Enforcers, scholarships are available. The trip to Detroit will include some educational components as well as the competition.
“This is a great way to spend our spring break,” said Ben Capp. “I am really looking forward to it.”
The EHT PAL Enforcers 7149 team is coached by Hector Tavarez, of Egg Harbor Township, with help from Rayfield Leatherwood, of Galloway Township, Liz Gloway, of Vineland, and Steve Wynne, of Northfield. To keep up with their progress at the FTC World Championship in Detroit follow them on Facebook.