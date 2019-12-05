The Rotary Club of Ocean City - Upper Township program for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, will be David Nahan, Publisher of the Sentinel Newspapers.
David Nahan is editor, publisher and sports photographer for the Ocean City Sentinel and Upper Township Sentinel. He has been a community journalist for 36 years, working at newspapers in western New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. He and his family moved to Cape May County in 1997.
Nahan’s talk will be "The Real Fake News Isn't About Politics" and he will field questions after his presentation.
Future Rotary Program Highlights:
Nov. 28th - Community Thanksgiving Dinner - Free for Upper Twp. Residents. 12 noon, Trinity Methodist Church, 20 North Shore Road, Marmora. This annual event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Ocean City – Upper Township. For more information, and to reserve your seat, please call 609-938-9103.
Dec. 12th - Annual Rotary Club Member Christmas Party, 6 pm Dec. 19th - Quilts of Valor Presentation for Rotary Club member military veterans. Program website www.qovf.org (Note: This is final meeting for 2019. Rotary meetings will not be held on Dec. 26th and Jan. 2nd.) . Rotary Club of Ocean City - Upper Township weekly meetings are held on Thursday, 6:30 pm, at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E Maryland Ave, Somers Point, NJ. To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club contact Rotary Club President Jim Chadwick (m) 609-827-4670. www.facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary
