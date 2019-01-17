CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Family and Community Health Sciences, part of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, will hold a workshop on clean eating.
Participants at the Clean Eating in the New Year workshop will learn what clean eating is, the benefits of clean eating, the challenges of clean eating and diets that incorporate clean eating.
“Clean eating is a way of eating and living that lends itself to improving one’s health and well-being,” said Marilou Rochford, Family and Community Health Sciences educator. “Clean eating principles align with healthy eating principles. Therefore, they include eating more real foods, eating healthy balanced meals and snacks, eating more plant-based foods and exercising more.”
The workshop will include a light supper. The cost to attend is $15 and advanced registration is required by Jan. 24. Space is limited.
The program, part of an on-going wellness series offered by FCHS, will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at Rutgers Cooperative Extension, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House.
For more information or to register for the program, call Marian at 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, or email marian.courtney@co.cape-may.nj.us.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County helps both youth and adults improve their knowledge and skills, enhance their quality of life, and resolve problems in areas of food, nutrition, health and wellness; food safety; agriculture; environmental and natural resource management; and youth development. This is accomplished through the use of science-based knowledge and university research. Rutgers Cooperative Extension is an education organization within the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.