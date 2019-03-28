LOWER TOWNSHIP — Sandman Consolidated School sixth-grade students are on a mission to spread seeds of kindness through their community.
Sixth-grade teachers JoAnn McLaughlin, Sarah King and Genee Voumard were brainstorming the sixth grade’s annual service project and decided to work on a collaborative venture. Inspired by the kindness rocks, which are painted rocks hidden in neighborhoods with inspiration messages that are kept or rehidden by the finder, the trio came up with their own twist on the idea with Seeds of Kindness.
Just like a tiny seed grows and blossoms, a small act of kindness can change a person’s day, McLaughlin said.
The project involves students placing native plant seeds along with an inspirational message in small glass bottles, weighted down with sand and stones. With the help of the students’ parents and guardians, the students will travel to public areas in Lower Township, where they can place the bottles to be discovered by residents and visitors.
The messages will contain instructions for what the finder of the seeds can do to pass the kindness along, such as a hashtag for finders to post on social media and an email address to send an update.
McLaughlin said that the group contains about 50 students and each student would create about five of their own bottles.
“The students at Sandman are very involved in kindness in their school, and they wanted to find a way to get the whole community involved,” McLaughlin said. “They have really embraced the kindness movement and have witnessed how it can change one person’s day to the whole atmosphere of a classroom.”
McLaughlin said it isn’t just the sixth-grade students who are promoting kindness. The whole school participated in a Kindness Week Challenge where everything from positive letters to high-fives were distributed among faculty and the student body.
The Seeds of Kindness Project is expected to be planted in the next week, so residents can watch for the glass bottles and help the students in their effort to spread kindness throughout Lower Township.
If a bottle is found, don’t forget to follow the instructions and post your find with the hashtag #sandmanseedsofkindness and email sking@lowertwpschools.com.