EGG HARBOR CITY – Following a long journey from the North Pole, Santa Claus made his annual visit to Egg Harbor City on Saturday, Dec. 7 for the annual tree lighting ceremony. He arrived on an Egg Harbor City Fire Department truck to be greeted by scores of children who gathered on Philadelphia Avenue in front of the city’s library for the event. Following his arrival, he handed out gifts to all the children.
The event also featured performances by Cedar Creek High School student Killeen McNeil, the Select Choir from the Teresa Bonilla Vocal Academy, the Egg Harbor City Community School Band, Missionary DeeDee Browne of Holy Trinity Assembly of the Living God and the Aurora Carolers.
The event was hosted by Chris Costa of the Egg Harbor City Economic Development Corporation.
