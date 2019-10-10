Timothy Green , Senior Supervisor of Operations at New Jersey American Water was proud to present a check for $881 to representatives from Scullville Volunteer Fire Company #3 in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. Scullville Volunteer Fire Company #3 is one of 21 volunteer fire departments and emergency responders located throughout New Jersey chosen as a winner of grant funds through New Jersey American Water’s 9th Annual First Responder Grant Program. All of this year’s winners will utilize these funds to support initiatives, training and/or upgraded equipment to help the responders better protect the communities they serve.