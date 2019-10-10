101019_eht_scullvillefireco Scullville Volunteer Fire Company #3

Timothy Green , Senior Supervisor of Operations at New Jersey American Water was proud to present a check for $881 to representatives from Scullville Volunteer Fire Company #3 in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. Scullville Volunteer Fire Company #3 is one of 21 volunteer fire departments and emergency responders located throughout New Jersey chosen as a winner of grant funds through New Jersey American Water’s 9th Annual First Responder Grant Program. All of this year’s winners will utilize these funds to support initiatives, training and/or upgraded equipment to help the responders better protect the communities they serve.

 Scullville Volunteer Fire Company / PROVIDED

CAMDEN – New Jersey American Water named Scullville Volunteer Fire Company #3, located in Egg Harbor Township, a winner of its 9th Annual First Responder Grant Program. Scullville Volunteer Fire Company #3 is one of 21 volunteer fire departments and emergency responders within the company’s service areas chosen to receive grants, totaling nearly $20,000, through the program. This year’s grants will be utilized in various ways by each department – from offsetting the costs of purchasing personal protective gear, communications equipment and firefighting tools to water handling equipment, training and other materials used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations.

More information about New Jersey American Water’s First Responder Grant Program can be found online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

