SEA ISLE CITY – The Sea Isle City Historical Society will host their annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., inside the resort’s Historical Museum, located on the first floor of the Sea Isle City Library, 4800 Central Avenue. This event is free and open to the public.

During the Open House, visitors will enjoy the museum’s wide variety of artifacts, including vintage holiday decorations and a new military display dubbed “Home for the Holidays.”

Additionally, light refreshments will be served throughout the event, live harp music will fill the air from 11:00 am to 1:00 p.m., and Santa Claus will greet visitors from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

The Historical Museum’s Gift Shop will be open during the Christmas Open House, where visitors can purchase a variety of unique items that make perfect holiday gifts, ranging from Sea Isle City tee-shirts and coffee mugs to books written by local historians and blankets featuring local historic landmarks.

For more information about the Historical Museum’s Holiday Open House, phone 609-263-2992 or visit www.seaislemuseum.com.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

