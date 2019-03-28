SEA ISLE CITY — The Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization will celebrate the arrival of spring with Girls Weekend, April 5-7.
Nearly 40 businesses will take part with specials and hospitalities.
Throughout the weekend, retail shops will offer significant savings on spring and summer merchandise, restaurants will offer special Girls Weekend menus and drink specials, and a variety of workout classes and toe-tapping live entertainment will be offered. Participating locations will be identified by the colorful Girls Weekend flag displayed on their storefronts. Visitors are encouraged to plan their weekend ahead with the list of specials online at seaislechamber.com.
“Girls Weekend is a great way to get a head start on your summer shopping,” said Leigh Ann Sittineri of the Shoppes at Spinnaker. “Take a stroll on the Promenade 35th to 38th streets, The Shoppes at Spinnaker, where stores are offering many discounts and great food.”
Stay for the weekend and book a room at the Coast Motel in the heart of Sea Isle City. The Coast Motel is offering rooms for less than $100 per night during Girls Weekend. Sip and savor food and drink specials at the Oar House Pub as it offers dinner specials Friday and Saturday, with performances and dancing by The Insiders Band and FunZaluv. Shop a variety of unique boutiques throughout town; for instance, Birdcage on Pleasure Avenue is offering 50 percent off select summer clothing and will debut some of its lines for the upcoming season.
“There was a time when we raced to prepare for Memorial Day, but that has changed in recent years,” said Wes Kazmarck, owner of Birdcage. “Now we race to Girls Weekend. It’s a unique opportunity to reconnect with our customers, clearance last year’s inventory and provide a glimpse of what’s to come this season. Other areas have tried to re-create this event, but Sea Isle City knows how to throw a party! The events consistently aim to bring family and friends together, and that’s what Girl's Weekend is all about. We love that ... and Birdcage is grateful to be a part of it.”
The jitney will run 4 p.m.Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. A complete list of participating stores as well as specials can be found at seaislechamber.com.