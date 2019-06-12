SEA ISLE CITY — Skimmer Festival Weekend — the city’s largest summer festival — will take place Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16, the weekend of Father’s Day.
The festival derives its name from the straw hats Victorian gentlemen often wore during the summer months.
The festival will begin Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a Seaside Vendors Market along the oceanfront Promenade, featuring hundreds of vendors selling crafts, collectibles, fashion apparel, specialty items and more.
Also on Saturday, the popular Skimmer Food Court will be open in front of Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, where a selection of local delicacies and traditional festival-fare will be on sale. Plus, a variety of family-friendly activities will be offered inside Excursion Park on Saturday, including free amusement rides, an art bar, face painting, a photo booth and a waxy hands station.
There also will be a sand art station, where children can create souvenirs for a small fee, and Radio Neon will perform live music at the Excursion Park Band Shell from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Skimmer Festival will continue Father's Day with an Antique Auto Show along the Promenade (north of JFK Boulevard) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., which will include scores of vintage cars and trucks.
Also on Sunday, the Snake Brothers Band will perform on the Promenade at JFK Boulevard from 10 a.m. to noon. Free guided Historical Trolley Tours will be offered every half-hour in front of Excursion Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The trolley tours will be led by members of the Sea Isle City Historical Society, who will point out landmarks and explain how Sea Isle City has grown over the years.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, trophies will be presented to the winners of the Antique Auto Show. Afterward, each of the vehicles entered in the auto show will parade through town, bringing this year's Skimmer Festival Weekend to a close.
For more details about Skimmer Festival Weekend and other events taking place in Sea Isle City, please call 609-263-8687 or see VISITSICNJ.com.