Sea Isle Women’s Club donates to local charities Using surplus money raised during their annual fundraiser in September and money collected during their monthly raffle on Feb. 11, the members of the Sea Isle City Women’s Civic Club donated a total of $1,000 to charities. Family Promise of North Cape May received $500, Sea Isle United Methodist Church Food Pantry received $400 and The Crooked Tail Thrift Shop, which supports S.O.S. Sea Isle City Cats Inc., received $100. Founded in the early 1900’s, the Women’s Civic Club is Sea Isle City’s longest-standing civic organization. Shown from left, standing, are Civic Club Trustee Linda Skand, Trustee Gladys Anderson, President Lyn Long, Secretary Joyce Molter, Treasurer Linda Lamb and Vice-President Wilma Greisman; seated are Stacy Olandt and Maggie Sgalio, of Crooked Tail Thrift Shop / S.O.S. Sea Isle City Cats, Pastor Melissa Doyle-Waid, of Sea Isle United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Laurie Johnson and Kathleen O’Neill, of Family Promise of North Cape May.
Sea Isle Women’s Club donates to local charities
