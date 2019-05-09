GALLOWAY — Family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or Dementia are invited to a special complimentary Mother’s Day Support Group lunch to be held at noon Sunday at Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway.
The luncheon meeting will be led by social worker Kyle Miceli. Finger sandwiches, fresh fruit, cookies, coffee and tea will be provided. Participants will also have an opportunity to learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances. The luncheon will last an hour.
Located on 20 acres in Galloway Township, the Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square foot senior living center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short and long term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof.
SGLC’s Comfort Care Residence offers a dedicated unit for seniors with memory loss and Alzheimer’s. SGLC also provides Alzheimer’s Outreach Services to community organizations at no charge to the client. For more information, visit seashoregardens.org.