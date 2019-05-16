LINWOOD — The Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, issued a challenge to elementary schools across the region to help fill their shelves.
Seaview School in Linwood stepped up and placed first in the Students Change Hunger Challenge.
According to Principal Georgette Meister, students collected 1,170 pounds of nonperishable food to help local families who count on the food bank to help feed their families.
During a pep rally earlier this month, Colette Kraus, food sourcing manager at the food bank, presented the school with a trophy for their commitment to helping the food bank.