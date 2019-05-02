Seaville United Methodist Church has a history of serving the marginalized in the community. The church partners with Caring for Kids, a local nonprofit organization based in Cape May Court House, to supply food for those in need.
The food pantry is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday. In conjunction with the food pantry, the church has just started a Kids Kloset. This clothing program provides clothes for free, with an emphasis on children’s clothes, newborn through size 14, and maternity clothes.
The Rev. Diane Pacione, pastor of Seaville United Methodist Church, said, “Cape May County has many things to offer for those families who are struggling financially. Unfortunately, most of these services are focused in the southern part of the county in Wildwood or Rio Grande. What people may not know is that people are struggling just as much in the northern part of the county. Seaville United Methodist Church aims to be an outreach center for all families, but particularly those that can’t make it to the social service agencies in the southern part of the county.”
The Kids Kloset is open the same hours as the food closet or by appointment. The church will also gladly accept donations of any gently used children’s or maternity clothing. You can drop them off under the breezeway between the buildings at any time. Please email the church for more information at seavilleumc@gmail.com. Seaville United Methodist Church is at 3100 Route 9 in Seaville. You can’t miss it — it’s the church by the pond.