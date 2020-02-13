Shore Medical Center in Somers Point announced that Security Director Lawrence Phillips is the recipient of its Leadership Profile Award. The Leadership Profile Award is presented quarterly to a manager for exemplary job performance and exhibiting characteristics most valued in leaders within the organization.
Phillips came to Shore in 2017 with 25 years experience working in safety and security, including many years working for hospital systems. As the security director, Phillips has an enormous responsibility in keeping patients, visitors, volunteers and employees safe — a responsibility he takes very seriously.
Ron Johnson, Shore Medical Center President & CEO, presented Phillips with his award at a manager’s meeting on Feb. 4. Johnson recognized Phillips’ integrity, work ethic and steadfast commitment to keeping everyone within the hospital safe.
“Larry has earned our trust and admiration, not only because he makes himself available to all employees and does his job well, but because of his ability to respond well under stress and to manage a wide variety of situations simultaneously,” Johnson said.
“Larry also helps our staff care for patients and their families with empathy and compassion, especially in the emergency department,” Johnson continued. “He is always looking to make our organization safer and takes the initiative to educate staff and collaborate with outside resources to assist in protecting us all.”
Phillips and his wife Diana moved to Somers Point from central Pennsylvania, and feel very fortunate to be a part of this shore community. They enjoy spending time with their daughter, Alicia, and granddaughter Madison, visiting them in Pennsylvania whenever they can.
