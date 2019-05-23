Question: I would like to create a butterfly garden, but I do not have a lot a space. What can I do to make the little bit of space I have make the most impact?
Answer: You do not need a large space or a large budget to create a butterfly- and pollinator-friendly habitat. You can use pots, window boxes, raised beds and “hell strips” between the sidewalk and street and, by selecting the right plants, you will put out a welcome snack. Here are seven tips to creating a small space garden that will attract a wide range of butterflies:
1. When planning your garden you’ll want to add a variety of plants that will attract, retain and create a butterfly population. Select a few different kinds of plants of varying heights, colors and textures. Not only will this make the container more attractive to butterflies and other pollinators but it also looks great to humans. A garden that has continuous blooming throughout the spring, summer and fall months is most attractive to butterflies. Butterflies are most active in the late summer, so you want to have some late-summer blooming flowers.
2. You want to include both host and nectar plants. Butterflies prefer a garden that contains plants that supply food for the larval stage as well as the adult stage. Parsley, dill, borage and fennel are wonderful host plants for the larval stage. There is a wide range of nectar plants that can be included in containers like sage, thyme, purple coneflower, Shasta daisies, marigolds, zinnia, lavender and oregano.
3. If you are using containers, opt for large containers with three or four different plant varieties. Plant taller varieties in back, shorter varieties in front and a spill-over or reaching plant around the edges.
You can surround a large pot with smaller pots that have only one variety that are staggered at different heights. This will create interest and give pollinators space to forage.
4. Include plants that are native to our region. Native plants are adapted to our climate and attract our local butterflies.
5. Place your containers in a sunny location. Butterflies are cold-blooded. They need temperatures above 85 degrees. You can also place stones that will absorb the heat in or near your containers to provide a landing zone for butterflies to take a rest. They will also add a little interest to your garden.
6. Provide clean water for pollinators with a shallow dish, bowl, or birdbath with half-submerged stones for perches.
7. It is best to keep your plants pesticide- and herbicide-free. While these chemicals get rid of harmful pests, they also kill, alter the feeding habits or do other damage to our beneficial insects. Herbicides are damaging to butterflies because they may eliminate sources of food for caterpillars and may poison them. Let natural pest enemies — ladybugs, lacewings and spiders — control the unwanted pests. If you do use pesticides, use them sparingly and responsibly. Always follow the label directions exactly. Using a lower concentration than recommended will create resistance in pests and diseases, using more will also produce undesired effects on your plants and the environment. Avoid using pesticides during the day when butterflies and other pollinators are active.
Do you have more questions about creating a butterfly garden in a small space? For more tips on butterfly and pollinator friendly plants you can call your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can contact the Master Gardener Helpline Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 609-625-0056. Cape May County Residents can call 609-465-5115, ext.3607.
Events: Atlantic County Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions and take samples for plant identification or diagnoses throughout the county this spring and summer. You can find us at the Ventnor City Farmers Market: June 7, July 19, and August 8; Brigantine Farmers Market: June 15, July 13; and Brigantine Green Fest on Aug. 24.
Do you have a gardening related question you would like answered here? Please forward your questions to Belinda Chester, Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. You can also submit questions at Rutgers-atlantic.org/garden or email them to currents@catamaran.com; please include “garden question” in the subject line.