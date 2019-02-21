GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Seashore Gardens Living Center held its annual meeting Jan. 20, installing a slate of officers and members of the board, and recognizing staff and volunteers who have gone above and beyond in their roles of enriching elder lives.
President/CEO Martin H. Klein presided over the annual meeting, along with outgoing Board Chair Adrienne Beinfest. Past Chair Shirley Labov Bernstein installed the board members, including the new chairman of the Board, Mark Stein, Esq. Rabbi Aaron H. Krauss delivered the invocation and Rabbi David M. Weis delivered the closing benediction.
The guest speaker for the brunch, Don Shulman, president and CEO of the Association of Jewish Aging Services, participated in the meeting via video chat.
The 2019 slate of officers for Seashore Gardens Living Center is Chair of the Board Mark Stein, Esq.; President and CEO Martin H. Klein, LNHA, CALA; Vice Chair Sharon Harris-Zlotnick; Vice Chair Michael Stark; Vice Chair Michael Weinraub, Esq.; Treasurer Robert Hordes; Secretary Ronald Caplan; and Assistant Secretary Janice T. Cambron, LNHA, CALA. Leslie Steinberg joins the board as a new member.
The following Seashore Gardens Living Center staff members and volunteers were also recognized at the annual meeting:
• Rookie of the Year: Fernando Colon, housekeeping
• Making A Difference: Katrina Schnepp, social worker
• Making A Difference: Maria Luz Sardena-Salomon, BSN, RN
• Making A Difference: Virginia Lewis, CHHA
• Making A Difference: Raeshen Cuartocruz, BSN, RN, ADON
• Volunteer of the Year: Ching Wai
• Volunteer of the Year: Sandy Pinsly
“We congratulate our award winners for their dedication to Seashore Gardens Living Center, and our mission, and we wish our board members all the best as they embark on their new positions,” said Klein said.
The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000-square-foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short and long term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof.
PHOTO CAPTIONS
SGLC-Annual1.jpg: Outgoing SGLC Board Chair Adrienne Beinfest receives a gift of Jewish art from SGLC President/CEO Martin H. Klein.
SGLC-Annual2.jpg: Newly elected SGLC Board President Mark Stein, Esq. was joined by his family at the Annual Meeting. Pictured left to right are: Erica, Lisa, Mark and Ben Stein.
SGLC-Annual3.jpg: The new SGLC Board includes veteran and new members: (left to right) Sharon Harris-Zlotnick, Robert Hordes, Mark Stein, Esq., Leslie Steinberg, Michael Weinraub, Esq., Michael Stark, and Martin H. Klein.