VENTNOR — Shirat Hayam, the merged conservative and reform synagogue in Ventnor and serving the mainland community, has announced the appointment of Cantor Jacki Rawiszer Menaker as the full-time reform clergy as of May 1. Rabbi Gordon Geller, who has served Temple Emeth Shalom (and Shirat Hayam) for 30 years as just the second rabbi in the reform congregation’s 65 year history, will retire as of June 30. At that time Geller assumes the role of rabbi emeritus.
Menaker served the largest reform congregation in Orlando, Florida, for 17 years, where she participated in all aspects of prayer, life-cycle events and pastoral care of the congregation. She oversaw musical programs and conducted ensembles for members of all ages, organized cultural arts programming, and also facilitated and taught educational programs for adults, teens and religious school students. She has been a member of Orlando’s Jewish Community Relations Committee as well as the Reform Judaism Commission on Social Action. Additionally, Menaker is a member of the executive board of the American Conference of Cantors. She received her cantorial training at the Hebrew Union College Debbie Friedman School of Sacred Music, earned her bachelor’s degree from Emerson College and also received formal music training.
Opportunities to meet, greet, and welcome Cantor Jacki Menaker and her husband, Mitch, to the community will be set up. However, “in person” events will be delayed until the danger of coronavirus spread has ended. During this time of social isolation, the introductions and events, including Reform Friday night services, will be scheduled virtually via Zoom, YouTube, email and voicemail.
