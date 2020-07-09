Debbi Kaner Goldich, a Shirat Hayam congregant, will be installed as the international president of the Women's League for Conservative Judaism on Sunday, July 12, at its first virtual convention.

In addition, Shirat Hayam's Sisterhood will receive a Jewels in the Crown award. This award is given to sisterhoods that nurture and sustain Jewish life and vitality in their local communities.

We congratulate both the Sisterhood and Kaner Goldich.

