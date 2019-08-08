Broadway performer Kevin Michael will appear at Ventnor's Shirat Hayam in a Broadway revue on Wednesday, August 21 at 7:30 pm. Kevin has appeared on Broadway, on television, in film and on the stage throughout the U.S. and around the world. His tenor-baritone range has captivated audiences wherever he performs. General admission tickets at $25 per person include a lavish Viennese dessert buffet following the performance. Sponsor tickets at $50 per person include reserved seating, a pre-concert reception as well as the dessert buffet. For reservations, contact Karen McKinney at 609-822-7116 extension 101 or at karen.mckinney@shirathayamnj.org