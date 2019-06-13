SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center has recognized Mary Jean "MJ" Redmond, MSN, R.N., ACAGNP, of its endoscopy unit as its June Guardian Angel of the Month for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients.
The Guardian Angel Program was established to enable members of the community to say thank you to a special Shore caregiver through a donation to the medical center.
Redmond began her career at Shore in 1995 in oncology, continuing on to work in the telemetry unit, ICU, emergency department, case management and now endoscopy, where she has worked for the past five years.
Redmond is a team player and a self-learner who is flexible and willing to learn new things, said Jen Pero, MSN, R.N., nurse manager of endoscopy.
Redmond also serves as the endoscopy unit safety captain.
Recently, a patient Redmond cared for made a Guardian Angel donation in her honor, and had this to say about her:
“Mary Jean is an excellent, assertive, caring and very knowledgeable nurse who went the extra mile for my mother.”
Redmond loves what she does and strongly believes that as a nurse, a big part of her role is nurturing and comforting patients, making every moment a caring one. She also believes that laughter is medicine and tries to get a smile or laugh out of every patient in her care.
Redmond is grateful for her husband and children, who have always supported her and pushed her to go further in her career. She enjoys yoga, boating, gardening, fishing, shopping and cooking.
The Guardian Angel program recognizes anyone who works at Shore Medical Center and makes an impact and difference in a patient's care or experience. Guardian Angels are recognized among their peers and are presented with a special Guardian Angel pin at Shore Medical Center’s annual pinning ceremony. If you, a family member or friend would like to honor a Shore Medical Center Guardian Angel, please contact the Shore Medical Center Planned Giving and Development Department at 609-653-3800 or see GiveToShore.org.