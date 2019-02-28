BRIGANTINE — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is excited to announce our premier event — Sippers for Flippers — an evening of good fellowship sampling fine spirits and delectable food.
The event will take place at Nauti Spirits Distillery in Cape May on Thursday, April 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The cost of a ticket is $25 in advance and $30 at the door with all proceeds going directly to helping the whales, dolphins, seals and sea turtles that come into our care.
The Stranding Center is the only facility in the State of New Jersey dedicated to the rescue of these ocean species, and it relies heavily on donations to continue to provide the life-saving efforts for these fragile animals.
Fundraisers such as Sippers for Flippers are another way to ensure their on-going mission and efforts.
Guests are invited to enjoy samples from local restaurants’ while they peruse the many gifts that will be up for auction. Enjoy live music provided by Clavicles Duo and a behind-the-scenes tour of the distillery. There will be a cash bar, with specials for our guests. All this for the ticket price of $25/$30.
Space is limited, so early registration is highly recommended. Go to mmsc.org/events/calendar or call 609-287-9118.