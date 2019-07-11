MARGATE CITY – The Walter “Ed” Vizthum Scholarship Fund is proud to announce the winners of its 2019 scholarship contest.
Many students from throughout our region applied and all were extremely qualified. Six students who exemplify the Spartan attitude and the spirit of the foundation’s namesake were selected to receive scholarships to Holy Spirit High School for the 2019-20 school year.
Justin Hackett, 14, of Absecon and Gavin Grant, 13, of Margate, were each awarded $1,000 scholarships. Danielle Curau, 13, of Brigantine, Ava Voois, 14, of Brigantine, Sean Finan, 13, of Absecon, and Maura McNulty, 14, of Absecon were each awarded $500 scholarships.
“I am astounded at the impressive qualifications and essays submitted by all of the applicants. It was a hard choice for the board,” said Foundation President Shaun Smith. “Congratulations to all of the winners and best of luck in the coming school year.”
Registration is open for the second annual Drink ‘n’ Shoes horseshoe tournament Saturday, July 27 at the Margate Log Cabin. Tickets to the beef and beer and sponsorships can also be purchased online at vizfund.org.
The Horseshoe tournament begins at 10 a.m. and is $40 per player and $75 for teams of two including T-shirt and beef and beer beginning at noon. Advance registration required for horseshoe tournament at vizfund.org. Tickets to the beef and beer only are $25 including food, raffle and entertainment by DJ Jerry McGee. The rain date is Sunday, July 28.
Walter “Ed” Vizthum’s large heart gave out on him at 32-years-old on Aug. 28, 2017. He left behind two newborn twin girls and a deep hole in the hearts of his many friends and family members. To honor his legacy, his friends and family have created the Walter “Ed” Vizthum Scholarship Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission to benefit incoming freshmen students with a scholarship at Holy Spirit High School, his alma mater. To date, the foundation has awarded $4,000 to Holy Spirit students. See vizfund.org for information.