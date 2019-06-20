The 7th Annual Smithville Arts & Academic Expo was held on May 23, 2019. Parents and students were invited to explore the expo, which has gotten bigger and better each year. Smithville Art teacher, Jamie Sarraiocco, displays over 2,800 pieces of art created by the students in grades Kindergarten through 6th grade. GEM teacher, Becky Elia and her 5th grade students created presentations to represent each artist that was studied this year and they also stamped passports for the visiting families. Smithville teachers display their student's academic work as well. One academic teacher in each grade level also welcomed students into their room to check-out a sample classroom and receive a book bag full of Summer reading books for their next grade. Parents and students were able to check-out the newly renovated Smithville Garden and Butterfly Garden and take home a student grown plant. The Galloway Township Education Association generously donated refreshments and colored pencils for all of our visitors.
