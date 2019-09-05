The 5th “Friends of the Poor Walk/Run” in memory of our founder, Jack Mahon, will be held Saturday 10 AM, September 14th on the Ventnor Boardwalk.
St. Vincent de Paul Society programs include: food pantries, housing assistance, clothing, transportation and utility costs and home visits. Our mission is to assist the poor and needy living in our community which encompasses: Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport. All proceeds from the walk directly benefit the people served by St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Registration will take place on the Gazebo at Newport and the Boardwalk, Ventnor, NJ beginning at 9:00 AM. A donation of $15 dollars is requested for participation which includes: a 4.2 mile walk/run, an event T shirt and refreshments at St. James Hall following the event.
Please take the time, on a beautiful, crisp, late summer Saturday morning to join us, have some fun and support this most worthwhile and necessary cause.
St. Vincent DePaul Society Fact Sheet:
St. Vincent de Paul Society Conference at Holy Trinity Parish in Margate, NJ is staging a Friends of the Poor walk/ run that will take place on the Ventnor Boardwalk on Sep. 14th, 2019. Our mission is to assist the poor and need living in our community. Our Community encompasses Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport.
During the past year we have assisted the poor and needy through the following activities:
- Provided over $17,700 in financial support to help with rent, utilities, medical and other emergency needs
- Provided an additional $8778 in food purchases.
- Collected food and clothing for distribution at both St. Nicholas of Tolentine and St. Monica’s parish in Atlantic City. Clothing has also been donated to Catholic Charities in Atlantic City. In the past year over 2400shopping bags of food and several tons of clothing have been distributed to local residents.
- Provided Thanksgiving and Easter dinners to needy people.
- Provided Christmas gifts to the elderly living in nursing homes, children living in St. Monica’s parish and clients of the rescue mission.
- Assisted two families with Sandy relief funding from the SVdP Camden Diocesan Council and National Council of St. Vincent de Paul Society.
During the past year conference members have volunteered over 2000 hours in our community through participation the food and clothing distribution at St. Nicholas, the delivery of food to homebound clients at St. Monica’s, and assisting at Sister Jean’s Kitchen at Victory First Presbyterian Church, among other volunteer activities.
We provide assistance and support to all needy people in our service area without regard to race, creed, religion, age, sex, disability, sexual orientation or national origin.
The Friends of the Poor Walk/Run is both an “awareness” and fundraising event. We wish to make people aware of the plight of the poor in our community as well as raise funds to assist them to meet their critical living needs.
