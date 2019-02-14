(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)
What changes to the landscape has the Somers Mansion witnessed? Built in 1727 (some say as early as 1720), it sits atop a hill overlooking the former Somers Point Circle with a panoramic view of Great Egg Harbor Bay. The house was built and occupied by the Somers family until 1937.
The original structure had a basement, one big room on the first floor, two bedrooms on the second floor and a full-size attic. It was believed that all 10 children slept in the attic since it was large enough to accommodate them all.
A curiosity on the second floor is what is thought to be a prayer closet; a small dark room with heart-shaped perforations to let in light, into which some believed the devout Quakers would retire to be with God.
Somers constructed a captain’s walk around the outside of the second floor that he might have used to get a clear view of the harbor. The way the house looks today is the way it looked at the time of the American Revolution; the only change was an addition to the rear of the house which served as the kitchen.
The holdings of the Somers family were parceled out to each succeeding generation. The house remained in the possession of the family until 1937, when the trustees of the heirs of Hannah Somers Hayday conveyed it to the Atlantic County Historical Society. The cost of restoring and maintaining the aging building was too high for the society, however, so ownership was transferred to the state of New Jersey's Commission of Historic Sites, while the historical society provided on loan the artifacts that furnish it.
One of the best known occupants of the house was Col. Richard Somers of the 3rd battalion, Gloucester County, N.J., militia during the Revolutionary War. It is very likely that his grandson, Master Commandant Richard Somers was a frequent visitor to the house. This Richard joined the Navy in 1798 and served in the war with Tripoli, Libya. In 1804, as commander of the ship Intrepid, a plan was devised to set fire to ships in the harbor. When the mission failed, he blew up his ship to prevent the capture of himself and his crew.
The Somers Mansion, at 1000 Shore Road in Somers Point, is open to the public. For hours, please call 609-927-2212.
