SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Brewing Co., also known as SoPoBrewCo, officially opened its doors to the public Thursday, April 11.
A crowd of a few dozen thirsty craft beer fans waited outside prior to the 4 p.m. opening. As the doors opened, and owners John DiNofrio, Kevin Szagala, Deepak Chauhan, Mike Prata, Bob Biedrzycki and Ed Siegel welcomed the first wave of patrons, the line continued to form outside their New York Avenue location.
By 4:30 p.m., the space was filled and a line to try the newest craft beverages brewed in the region was forming and continued to flow until the early evening hours.
Each partner has worked hard over the past months to make their dream of opening Somers Point’s first and only brewery a reality. Brewers Ed Siegel and Kevin Szagala were both passionate home brewers before joining their craft brewery entrepreneurial journey.
The opening day brew offering seven total beers on tap including a blonde ale, a brown and an amber ale. An IPA, New England IPA and a Double IPA along with an oatmeal stout were also being enjoyed by attendees.
With beer names that help commemorate Somers Point’s history to some that are names the team thought would be fun, many customers asked the team about the motivation behind the names of the brews.
Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser was one of the first people to officially enter the building to wish the team luck and show his support for what he said is a very positive addition to the city. The mayor noted that "the city welcomes businesses that are designed to bring more visitors to Somers Point."
Throughout opening day and into the evening, those visiting the brewery came from all over the state. Some neighbors simply walked over, and others drove over the causeway or across the county to check out the new business. Steven Seigel drove all the way from Freehold to try the craft beer. He also celebrated this craft brewery visit allowing him to say he has visited every craft brewery operating within the state of New Jersey.
The "award" for the greatest distance traveled for the opening of Somers Point Brewing Co. may belong to Karl Roulston from Woodstock Brew House and Box Office Brewery in the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia.
Roulston is credited with helping to inspire the SoPoBrewCo team to undertake this endeavor and also help guide them through some of the process. Roulston said, "These guys have put together a lineup of great beers in a superb venue that is warm and inviting" and in his humble opinion added "That makes them all brewery super heroes!"
Roulston was quick to point out that based on the opening day response from a number of people who know beer, "The Somers Point Brewing Co. brew guys have done a super job of pulling together a solid assortment of tasty beers."