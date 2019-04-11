The much anticipated opening of Somers Point’s first and only brewery is slated for 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 11. The brewery will also be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday as part of its opening weekend. The Somers Point Brewing Co. is at 705 W. New York Ave.
