LINWOOD — "Star light, star bright; what will be the first star I see tonight?"
That was the question dozens of families had for the South Jersey Astronomy Club, which held a star party in the parking lot of the Linwood Library on Tuesday, July 16.
Librarian Maria Moss said the program was meant to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and that dovetails perfectly with the New Jersey statewide summer reading program theme — “A Universe of Stories.” The moon was full and the skies were clear.
“We were fortunate to get the South Jersey Astronomy Club and a perfect evening,” Moss said.
Club President Paul Ostwald of Egg Harbor Township set up his reflective telescope on its tripod, complete with a tracking device. As Ostwald explained, the sky is filled with moving objects and the Earth is a moving body as well and that movement may cause even the brightest object in the sky to be a little fuzzy.
The tracker will focus directly on the object and keep the planet or moon or whatever the stargazer wants to see in the center of the viewer, according to Ostwald, who added that using the tracker does normally allow for a clear view.
Tuesday was a full moon and the stargazers were not disappointed in the celestial show they were fortunate to see on such a clear night. Venus and Jupiter were not telescope- or camera-shy and families lined up for a glimpse using the telescopes.
South Jersey Astronomy Club member Steve Biggs of Cumberland County said members of the club will often go to Belleplain State Forest where there is very little ambient light that could hinder the view of the of the sky. “We have been able to look at objects beyond our galaxy and see objects that are thousands of light years away,” said Biggs. “It is pretty amazing to think that you just look up at the sky, even with your naked eye and you may be looking at a reflection that left the planet or star a thousand years ago.”
Biggs set up his telescope in the library parking area, as well. Kids and their parents lined up for a peek into the lens. The full moon did not disappoint and would-be astronomers were anxious to see the craters up close. Moss was excited to see the International Space Station.
“Although we can see the space station with the naked eye, it was so much better to see it up close even though it was 250 miles away, it is also great when a trained eye tells you where to look and what to look for,” Moss said.
The event also brought the youngest member of the SJAC to the library, 12-year-old Xavier Gaud, of Linwood, who also brought his telescope to share with the crowd that gathered. A junior to the other members by more than a decade, Gaud took a serious interest in the heavens since watching “Cosmos” with Neil deGrasse Tyson, according to his dad Anthony Gaud.
Xavier Gaud got his telescope for Christmas and has learned to assemble and align it. When they had a career fair at Belhaven, he went as deGrasse Tyson.
He has his telescope pointed to the sky with his aspirations heading in the same direction. The 12-year-old has already visited NASA and Space X and hopes to someday be an engineer with Space X when he grows up.
The South Jersey Astronomy Club welcomes new members to join them as they check out the skies around the region. They have monthly meetings and events throughout the year, including viewing parties at Belleplain State Forest.
Biggs said they set up in a field at the state forest and the lack of ambient light allows for great views of everything in the sky, adding that a recent event they were able to see thousands of stars. “It really is very cool,” Biggs said.
The next public sky watch will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 on the recreation field in Belleplain State Forest. For additional information or to join the SJAC visit sjac.us.