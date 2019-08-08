Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School educators Carolyn Calderone, Cedar Creek High School, math, and Ben Wilson, Absegami High School, English, recently graduated from the 2019 class of the South Jersey Chamber Foundation's Summer Institute for Educators held at Gateway Regional High School in Deptford, Gloucester County, from July 8-26. For more than 20 years, the 3-week intensive program has graduated more than 500 teachers, who then incorporate the lessons learned into their work.
The goal of the institute is to provide teachers with insights into the businesses that are part of the region's economy and to provide a better understanding of the skills and characteristics that students will need to be successful in the workforce. Business tours, panel discussions, speakers, activities and in-depth discussions with experts make up this unique program, which culminated in a closing dinner honoring the class participants.