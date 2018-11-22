FOLSOM — With winter on the horizon, South Jersey Gas encourages customers to prepare for the colder months ahead. For some families, keeping warm is not as simple as adjusting the thermostat. Many face competing financial priorities and end up having to choose between utilities, food and other necessities.
“We understand the importance of having access to safe, reliable, affordable natural gas," said Craig Jennings, president, South Jersey Gas. “That’s why we established our Financial Assistance Outreach team, dedicated to building awareness of financial assistance programs and connecting customers to valuable resources to manage winter heating costs.”
South Jersey Gas wants to help customers better prepare for winter heating season by advising them of the following programs and services that can provide peace of mind when managing winter heating bills:
• The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides income-qualified customers with grants to offset their winter heating bills. Eligibility factors include household size, income level and geographic location. Program recipients can combine this offer with other utility financial assistance programs. LIHEAP's application season runs from Oct. 1 through Aug. 31, 2019. For more information, including eligibility requirements and an application, call 211 or the LIHEAP Hotline at 800-510-3102.
• The Universal Service Fund awards eligible participants as much as $1,800 each year in monthly credits split between a customer’s electric and gas bills. Applications are available year-round. For more information call 211 or 866-240-1347.
• The Payment Assistance for Gas & Electric Program provides a one-time grant of as much as $750 to low-to-moderate-income households experiencing a temporary financial crisis. Eligible customers may receive a subsidy on both their gas and electric accounts up to $1,500 per year. This program is for customers not eligible for other programs (e.g. LIHEAP or USF) during a given enrollment period. See NJPoweron.org for additional information and an application.
• Lifeline offers a $225 grant to seniors or adults receiving Social Security Disability benefits. The benefit can be applied equally to natural gas and electric utilities. For more information call 800-792-9745.
• NJ SHARES provides financial relief to income-eligible households not eligible for other types of assistance in paying their energy, telephone and water bills. For more information call 866-657-4273. Customers can also donate to support their neighbors in need through NJ SHARES at NJShares.org.
In addition to state and federal financial resources, South Jersey Gas provides customers with tools to help manage heating costs and energy savings.
• South Jersey Gas Budget Billing offers a convenient way for customers to pay a consistent amount every month for a 12-month period, based on historic usage, making household budgeting easier. Customers can enroll by calling the Customer Contact Center at 888-766-9900 or by accessing southjerseygas.com.
• South Jersey Gas Smart Energy Partners Program offers affordable energy efficiency improvements, rebates, 0 percent financing and tips to help customers save money while reducing their carbon footprint.
For information on financial tools and resources, see southjerseygas.com.