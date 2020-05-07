FOLSOM — South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), announced today that it is issuing a Basic Gas Supply Service bill credit to residential and small commercial customers totaling $935 thousand.
The average residential heating customer will receive a bill credit of approximately $2.70 on their billing statement – as the organization passes on the decreases in gas costs to customers.
“As we face the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to supporting our customers with safe, reliable, affordable service,” said Dave Robbins, President South Jersey Gas. “Passing on additional savings to customers through this credit is another way we are continuing to meet our commitment to those we serve.”
Customers looking to save additional money on their natural gas bill can explore the options available through our energy efficiency programs. For customers struggling to pay their energy bills, energy assistance is available. Additional information can be found on the South Jersey Gas website, southjerseygas.com.
About South Jersey Gas
South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.