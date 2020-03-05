South Jersey Players’ Inc. and Ventnor Coffee will present a 90-minute play called Eleemosynary by Lee Blessing. Eleemosynary probes into the delicate relationship of three singular women: the grandmother, Dorothea (Dayle Friedman), seeking to assert her independence through strong-willed eccentricity; her brilliant daughter, Artie (Shirlee DiBacco), who flees the stifling domination of her mother; and Artie’s daughter, Echo (Meghan Blish), a child of exceptional intellect and sensitivity, who spells the word, Eleemosynary (charitable), to win a National Spelling-Bee competition. Echo hopes by her win, she will be able to prove her worth to her estranged mother helping to mend family differences that have prevented her grandmother and mother from openly expressing their love for one another. This family-friendly performance is directed by Marlene May and stage-managed by Heidi Mae. Performance dates: Friday/Saturday, March 27th and 28th at 7 pm and Sunday, March 29th at 3 pm at Ventnor Coffee (108 N. Dorset Ave. in Ventnor) Tickets are $15.00 and can be reserved by calling Marlene at: (347) 920 6399.

