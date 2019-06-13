A combination of clutch hitting, air tight defense and pitching propelled Spirit to a big win. Trevor Cohen’s leaping catch denied the Crusaders two runs and kept Spirit ahead 3-0. Cohen and Shane Solari put the locals up 3-0 with singles. Fourth seeded Spirit 12-7 advanced to the next round,
Turning back the pages to ...
1968-69: Fred Dalzell quarterbacked Holy Spirit to two consecutive state championships. Dalzell then starred at Princeton, where he was on his way to becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
1975: The Brigantine Rams Pee Wees were led by an experienced coaching staff of Al Jackson, Charlie Fetter, Tom Bordonaro, Pat Smith, Ken Smith, George Mc Dermott and Jim Bellinger. A thirty-two member Pee Wee roster included Darren Oliver, Doug Kissane, Tom Reynolds, Brian Jenkins, Steve Santa Maria, Tom Bordonaro, Joe Jackson, Jim Vizthum, Keith Locklin, Joe Salerno, Jody Shulke, John Reynolds, Jack Waslefsky, Scott Gordon. Dan Gitto, Billy Manery, Dean Oliveri, Tom Mc Sorley, Jim Ross, Mike Salerno, Jack Berenato, Ed Huber, Jim Lashley, Danny Ross, Mike Dixon, Ernie Storr, Craig Lindsey, Parrish Smith, Kevin Bogle, Tom Coffey, Jerry Kileen, Paul Fetter, Billy Millar and Joe Donatti.
1981: A tripleheader softball evening sponsored by the Beachcomber featured the following All- Stars: Joe Dempsey, John McManus, Steve Hurtt, Tony Santa Maria, Tom Burns, Karen Bew, Lisa and Martha D’Allesandro, Kathy Frankel, and Harry Tracy.
1986: Resorts International squash club individual winners included Bob Bray, Chris Nordling, and Fred Burwell. The league championship team included locals Tom Donahue, Bernie Hughes, Dan Daley and Ned Carrier.
1992: Julie Sluzenski, Atlantic City High School, and Spirit’s Colleen Corcoran, Heather Stanley and Terry Boyer were top members of their respective schools' cross country teams.
1996: Andrew Hunt (Holy Spirit) was named to the first team Cape Atlantic football All-Stars as a linebacker
1996: Holy Spirit beat Camden Catholic 75-63 in the South Jersey Parochial A quarter finals. Ron Rose led Spirit with 19 points followed by Jack Matthews’ 14 and 12 each from Larry DiGiovanni, Mike Toner and Chris Ford. All-American Ford fouled out in the third quarter
1998: Jessica Coyle, Jenny Hughes, Joann Andros, Jen Longley, Johanna Staunton, Natalie Lewis, Laura Flickenger, Helen Coffman, Britany Farina, Lucieann Cuzenza, Gabrielle Ricciardi and Chantell Knuttel competed for St. Philips School in the Brigantine North School Invitational Basketball Tournament.
2005: Holy Spirit junior Marie Elise Cassara earned three varsity letters in basketball, tennis and golf. She was a member of the state finalist tennis team and basketball conference champions.
2013: The Holy Spirit 4x400 relay team of Kristy Goff, Isabella Desario, Iyanna Plummer and Christine Conaghy won the Non Public B championship breaking their own school record set two weeks prior with a time of 4:13.24.
2013: St. Augustine Prep Varsity eight with Dan Stinson was named the premier boys crew team by The Press of Atlantic City. Locals on these award-winning boats included Dan Magro, Connor Burbridge and Bill Mayer. Holy Spirit's Junior Eight with Jack Marczyk, Harrison Gargel, Jake Fabel and Giovanni Magro was also included in the list of best crews.
2019: Brigantine athletes on this year’s Atlantic City High School crew team are seniors Natalie Ott and Aliza Haider, juniors Dan Mowen, Maeve Faherty and John Hayes; sophomores Oscar Haider and Riley Lorenz; and freshman Nina Lavigna and Kara Graybill.