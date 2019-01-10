On Jan. 3, I left the house early to see the first game of the Sea Gull Classic at Holy Spirit High School between Spirit girls and Delsea Regional.
I was unaware of the long-standing rich background of the vagabond tournament that found temporary refuges at Villanova, Penn’s Palestra, Drexel, Holy Spirit and Camden Community College before returning to its place of origin — Holy Spirit High School. The Sea Gull Classic was once named the finest holiday tournament in the nation.
The Classic, bringing the best teams in the East for a showcase tournament, was the brainchild of Father Ed Lyons in 1972. Father Ed recruited a committee of his brother John, Boo Pergament, Joe Farley and Tom Williams. The initial games were played on the Boardwalk at what is now known as Boardwalk Hall.
We enjoyed seeing the Lady Spartans earn their first victory of the year, a 45-36 over Delsea. The featured game of the morning pitted Mainland with highly acclaimed 6-foot, 4-inch Kylee Watson against powerhouse Gloucester Catholic. In a real thriller, the Rams defeated Mainland 60-58 in overtime.
During the holidays, we also saw my alma mater, La Salle, gain its first win of the season over Alabama A&M at Boardwalk Hall before a disappointingly sparse crowd. Another La Salle alum Father Ed Maher was in attendance. We also saw Father Ed at the Sea Gull Classic.
Scribblings
Former Holy Spirit quarterback Joe Callahan signed a reserve futures contract with the Tampa Bay Bucs. Joe was released by the Eagles this year after having spent time with Green Bay, New Orleans and Cleveland.
Turning back the pages to ...
1955: Jim Mogan struck out 7 to lead the Atlantic City Police to a 6-2 win over General Store. Frank Stites (Jim’s future brother in law) was the tough-luck losing pitcher, holding the victors to only two hits.
1976: James "Sonny" McCullough was selected to lead the Resorts International Squash Club as president. Sonny was an outstanding squash player as well as an excellent third baseman in the various hardball and softball leagues in the Atlantic City area. Sonny just retired as the long-time mayor of Egg Harbor Township.
1976: “40 years ago a small Catholic school (Holy Spirit) in New Jersey made history. A group of nine schoolboy rowers won the Princess Elizabeth Cup at the Henley Royal Regatta in England. They were World champions and their lives were changed forever.” Holy Spirit Web
The 1976 varsity 8 boys crew team was made up of Tim Maguire ’77, Steve Brown ’76, Bob White ’77, Joe Welsh ’77, Phil Guenther ’76, Blair Foerster ’76, Joe Bibik ’76, Jim Millar ’76, and Tom McDevitt ’76.
1992: Brigantine City Beach Patrol Headquarters staff included Capt. Jim King, 30 yrs.; Lt. Mike Sluzenski, 27 yrs.; Joe Guenther, 23 yrs.; Mike Morrell 24 yrs.' Rick Dove, 22 yrs.' Kip Emig, 10 yrs.; Bill Baldwin 13 yrs.; Ed Leon, 7 yrs.; and Bill Wineland, 5 yrs.
2014: Holy Spirit stunned unbeaten Holy Cross 54-36 to reach their fifth straight state championship game. The 4-5 Spartans shocked the 10-0 Lancers in perhaps the biggest upset in school history. Local running back Nick Cordivari scored the first touchdown of the game and had a key interception. This 54 point onslaught was done against an undefeated team that had blown out its last three opponents 121-0.
2017: The Holy Spirit second eight with Abby and Maddy Koch was named to the Press High School MVPs of the week after winning a five-boat race at the Noxontown regatta at Middletown, Delaware.