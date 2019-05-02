Ocean City’s premier early-season event, the Spring Block Party, returns Saturday, May 4.
The street festival features more than 350 crafters, food vendors, musicians and kids’ activities stretched out over a mile of downtown Asbury Avenue between Fifth Street and 14th Street. The roadway is closed to all vehicle traffic for the event.
The block party runs rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. More than 100 downtown stores will be open for business and have table sales out front. Pony rides for children will be available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle (Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue). Entertainment along the avenue will include the Tidal Wave Band, the Pennsport String Band and a variety of other acts.
This will be the 37th year for an event that now regularly attracts tens of thousands of visitors and sells out every vendor slot. All street parking in Ocean City and at municipal lots off the Boardwalk will be free.
Merchant table sales will continue Sunday between Sixth and 14th streets on the Boardwalk and downtown Asbury Avenue.
Also coming up in May
ESTHER WEIL STUDENT MUSIC COMPETITION (May 1): The Friends of the Ocean City Pops will sponsor its annual music competition for local high school students at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Ocean City Music Pier (on the Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace). This event is free and open to the public.
WALK MS OCEAN CITY 2019 (May 5): Walk to create a world free of multiple sclerosis. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Ocean City Civic Center (Sixth and Boardwalk) and the walk begins at 10 a.m. For more information, see walkms.org or call 267-765-5145.
MARTIN Z. MOLLUSK DAY (May 11): Come and find out if summer is coming early as Ocean City’s mascot seeks his shadow. Event begins at 11 a.m. on the beach at Ninth Street. Stars from “Ballroom With a Twist” will be on hand to assist with the prognostication.
BALLROOM WITH A TWIST (May 11): What happens when you put “Dancing With The Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “The Voice” and “American Idol” together on one stage? You get “Ballroom With a Twist.” The show will feature Emma Slater and Tristan MacManus, professional dancers who competed in multiple seasons of “Dancing With the Stars.” “Ballroom With a Twist” comes to the Ocean City Music Pier at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Tickets for the show ($25 to $40) are on sale now. See oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, call 609-399-6111 or stop by the City Hall Welcome Center (Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue), the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on the Route 52 causeway, the 46th Street Welcome Center, or the Music Pier Box Office on weekends.
MODERN MUSCLE CAR INVASION (May 11): Modern muscle cars will be displayed on the Boardwalk between Fifth Street and 14th Street from noon to 5 p.m. For more information see modernmusclecarinvasion.com.
TUNES FOR TREES (MAY 11): Piano men Scott Nuss and Andrew Hink will perform the best of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s in a concert to benefit the Pinelands Preservation Alliance. The show features sing-along music on dueling grand pianos. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Tabernacle (Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue). General admission is a donation of $15 per person ($10 with a school ID). Tickets will be sold at the door, based on availability. For tickets in advance, email pianomenconcert@gmail.com.
WEST CHESTER SENIOR STRINGS (May 12): A free Mother’s Day concert begins at 4 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.
AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION HEARTWALK (May 18): Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Sports and Civic Center (Sixth and Boardwalk). Walk begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 609-223-3731.
X MARKS THE SPOT TREASURE HUNT (May 18 and 19): The 10th annual open beach metal detecting hunt at the Ocean City Music Pier runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, starting with a special hunt for kids (ages 2 to 13) on Saturday morning. Loaner detectors available. The event includes an optional big silver hunt on Saturday and optional gold hunt on Sunday (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) in addition to two regular prizes each day. See ecrda.org for registration information or sign up at the Music Pier on the day of the event. Sponsored by the East Coast Research and Discovery Association. For more information, call 732-276-8251
OCNJ TRIATHLON/DUATHLON (MAY 19): Quarter-mile pool swim followed by a 2-mile run, 16-mile bike and another 2-mile run. Kids course is half the distance. Pool swim slots are 6 to 8 a.m. The Run-Bike-Run starts at 9 a.m. For more information, call 609-399-6111 or see ocnj.us/race-events.
WALK TO END LUPUS NOW (May 19): The 11th annual Walk to End Lupus Now South provides people affected by lupus and their families with the opportunity to come together for one unified purpose: ending lupus. Register at the Sixth Street practice field off the Boardwalk. The walk begins at 10 a.m. For more information, see walktoendlupusnowsj.org or call 866-517-5070.
UNLOCKING OF THE OCEAN AND BUSINESS PERSONS PLUNGE (May 24): Participants dress in business suits, carry brief cases and march into the ocean to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” to welcome the new season. Event starts at noon on the beach adjacent to the Music Pier. For more information, call 609-399-6111.
31 MEMORIAL BEACH CHALLENGE (May 25): The main obstacle course challenge is a soft-sand adventure race followed by a kids fun run. Staging at Ninth Street Beach. For registration information, see memorialbeachchallenge.com or call 856-905-0583.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE (May 27): 11 a.m. at the Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Avenue. For more information, call 609-399-6111.
NATIONAL MOMENT OF REMEMBRANCE (May 27): National Moment of Remembrance, established by Congress, asks Americans, wherever they are at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day, to pause in an act of national unity for a duration of one minute. The time 3 p.m. was chosen because it is the time when most Americans are enjoying their freedoms on the national holiday. Greg Murphy of Buglers Across America will sound taps to commemorate the moment. It will be broadcast on the Boardwalk public-address system.