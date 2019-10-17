RCIA - Searching for a spiritual ‘Home’?
Our “no strings” inquiry begins on 10/29/19 at 7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon. Ideal for learning about Catholicism and for Catholics who want to Come Home and have not yet received Eucharist and/or Confirmation. We will have prayer, faith sharing, and development of wisdom and knowledge in the Catholic Faith. Contact St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 609-641-1480 or St. Thomas the Apostle Parish at 609-266-2123 for additional information.
KofC Yard Sale
The Knights of Columbus Yard Sale at 601 Bayshore Avenue takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off donations at the back of St. Philip Hall as usual, but no clothing or shoes please. Bring something old and buy something new or just come in to browse. We’ll be here every Saturday through October.
Hospitality Sunday
Great news! Hospitality Sundays resume this weekend with coffee, doughnuts, and sticky buns; plus, blood pressure check ups from our Nursing Ministry. Stop by St. Philip Hall after all the Sunday masses and catch up on the latest news with friends and neighbors.
October Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in October is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
