Women’s Club Tea Party
The Women’s Club of St. Thomas is happy to announce its second annual tea party will take place 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at St. Philip Hall. Tickets are $25 for ladies and $15 for girls ages 9 and younger. Buy your tickets after the weekend Masses or call Pat at 609-266-3909 to reserve.
May Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in May is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.