Women’s Club Tea Party
The Women’s Club of St. Thomas is happy to announce its second annual tea party will take place 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at St. Philip Hall. Tickets are $25 for ladies and $15 for girls ages 9 and younger. Buy your tickets after the weekend Masses or call Pat at 609-266-3909 to reserve.
April Anniversaries
Those celebrating an anniversary in April are invited to notify the office so names can be published in St. Thomas Parish's weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org.