Hospitality Sunday
This Sunday, March 10, is again Hospitality Sunday, and coffee, doughnuts and sticky buns will be offered in St. Philip Hall after all the morning Masses. Stop by after Mass and enjoy a coffee break with old friends or make some new ones. You can also have your blood pressure checked by our nursing ministry. It’s a win-win.
FaithFULL Food Drive
During Lent, St. Thomas is again collecting nonperishable foods for delivery to the South Jersey Food Bank. Last year our contribution totaled more than 1,500 pounds. A collection basket is situated at the left side of the altar, near the door leading to the Gift Shop. Please be generous to those in need.
March Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in March is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.